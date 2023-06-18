Cinema Industry Income Exempted From Taxes For 10 Years: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the cinema industry income was exempted from taxes for 10 years, Bol News reported.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Marriyum Aurangzeb said investment in film production was also tax free as the filmmaking industry was made tax-free. She said the film industry revived because of the measures taken by the government.

She said the cinema owners were requested to keep price of movie tickets lower. “Through screen tourism, better image of Pakistan can be projected. Multiple universities have begun film production,” she said.