Mohsin Naqvi Meets With Asif Zardari In Dubai

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi visited former president.

Former president also spoke about concerns of PPP leaders.

Aamir Mir said he does not know about Mohsin Naqvi meeting with Asif Zardari.

DUBAI: Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has met former President Asif Zardari in Dubai.

According to the sources, the caretaker chief minister suddenly left for Dubai three or four days ago and Mohsin Naqvi visited the former president. Sources say that the former president also spoke about the concerns of the PPP leaders.

In this regard, Caretaker Information Minister Punjab Aamir Mir said that he does not know about the caretaker chief minister's meeting with Asif Zardari.

It should be noted that the PPP leaders held a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto in the past few days and informed him about their concerns regarding the Punjab government.