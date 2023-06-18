PM Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Kallar Kahar Bus Accident

Said frequent occurrence of accidents on the Salt Range is worrying.

Urged motorway authorities to ensure that vehicles plying on the motorway are passable.

Also urged to ensure that drivers meet all standards of driving.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the deadly bus accident at Kallar Kahar salt range on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway.

At least 14 people including women and children were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries.

PM tweeted that the frequent occurrence of accidents on the Salt Range is worrying.

Added that Motorway authorities should ensure that the vehicles plying on the motorway are passable.

3 Also urged to ensure that drivers meet all standards of driving. 3 Said frequent occurrence of accidents on the Salt Range is worrying. 3 Urged motorway authorities to ensure that vehicles plying on the motorway are passable.

PM Shehbaz urged authorities to ensure that the drivers meet all standards of driving.

“My sympathies and prayers are with all the families whose loved ones lost their lives in this tragic accident,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

It was around 3.30 pm when the Jhang-bound bus (BBA452) was passing through Kallar Kahar and its driver lost control over the steering due to ‘brake failure’, with the result that it veered off the road and overturned on the opposite track.

Upon receiving the information, the police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and immediately launched a rescue operation.

The deceased and injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.







