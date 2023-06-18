PM Orders Investigation Into Greece Boat Capsizing Accident, Crackdown Against Human Traffickers

Shehbaz issues directives to agencies concerned to identify human traffickers.

The PM expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistanis.

FIA has appointed DIG Sher Alam Shinwari as the focal person for information on the missing migrants from the accident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the authorities to launch a probe into the Greece boat capsizing incident and take swift action against human traffickers.

The PM directed law enforcement agencies to identify human traffickers.

The PM said human smugglers forcing people, through fraud claims, to take dangerous measures should be identified.

On the instructions of the PM, Federal Investigation Agency has appointed DIG Alam Shinwari as the focal person for the information and facilitation of those killed and injured in the incident.

The chief secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has also appointed a focal person to contact the Pakistani embassy and Greek authorities and inform them about the dead and injured.

“The sympathies of the entire nation, including me, are with the families of the deceased,” said the premier.

PM instructed the Pakistani Embassy in Greece to take care of the 12 Pakistanis who were rescued in the incident.