Security Forces Kill Three Most Wanted Terrorists In Darra Adam Khel

The security forces on Sunday claimed the killing of three most wanted militants during an operation at Darra Adam Khel town of Kohat Subdivision in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the night of June 16 and 17, the security forces launched a highly planned intelligence-based operation.

During the operation, terrorist commanders of the TTP Zafar Khan alias Zafari, Hasan Khan, and Anas alias Ali were gunned down.

The slain terrorist Zafri was a resident of Malan village in Dara Adam Khel and reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on 22 May 2023.

Zafri was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan.

Zafari was involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen, and influential people and so far had stolen more than 100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The slain terrorist Hasan Khan was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and was a part of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021 and lost the Nangar province of Afghanistan several times.

Killed terrorist Anas since 2018 worked as an expert sniper in terrorist attacks against security forces in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

The local people are fully cooperating with the security agencies against the terrorists, which is giving these terrorists no place to hide.

Due to the rejection of the local population, the terrorists are forced to secretly bury their dead terrorists.

The coal miners/business community and common people of the area breathed a sigh of relief with the elimination of the wanted terrorists.

The security forces will continue their continuous efforts to make the country safe and free from terrorism with the cooperation of the people.

Effective and timely operations of intelligence agencies and security forces have narrowed the ground for terrorists inside and outside the country.















