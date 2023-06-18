language: English
Serious Differences In PDM Occur Over Election Date

Web Desk 18 Jun , 2023 12:27 PM

  • Pakistan People's Party supports timely elections.
  • PML-N firm on delaying polls.
  • Sources claim that caretaker governments will be held responsible for election delay.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has been facing a rift among the alliance parties over the issue of holding general elections 2023.

The matter has worsened after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) stood firm on their demand to delay polls.

While Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is supporting the stance of timely elections; with Awami National Party (ANP) also backing the decision.

PDM head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is mysteriously silent over the matter.

Sources claimed that a strategy to postpone elections with a caretaker setup is being considered.

While the caretaker setup will be held responsible for the delay in polls.

