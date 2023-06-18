Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Resigns As Member Of ECC

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opposed the purchase of LNG.

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi resigned from the membership of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) due to differences over the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Azerbaijan on an intergovernmental basis.

According to sources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opposed the purchase of LNG from Azerbaijan through the state-owned company PLL.

Sources said that Shahid Khaqan was of the opinion that LNG cargo from Azerbaijan should be bought by a private company in Pakistan.

Sources say that the Petroleum Division had refused to prepare the summary as directed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Azerbaijan in the past few days and it was agreed to increase cooperation in various fields including the supply of LNG.

In the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, it was agreed that Azerbaijan will cooperate in meeting Pakistan's energy needs. Azerbaijan will help Pakistan in the oil and gas sector.

According to the agreement, Azerbaijan will supply LNG to Pakistan at a discounted price every month.