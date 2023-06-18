Prince William Launches Ambitious Initiative, Admired By Princess Diana

Prince William plans to launch a five-year project to address homelessness in Wales.

Drawing inspiration from his mother, Princess Diana.

He plans to take his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to visit homeless shelters.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has announced his plans to launch a significant five-year project aimed at addressing homelessness in the country. In his first interview as Prince of Wales with the Sunday Times, he expressed his determination to help put an end to homelessness nationwide and revealed that he will unveil the ambitious project later this month.

Drawing inspiration from his mother, Princess Diana, Prince William also pledged to follow in her footsteps by taking his own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to visit a homeless shelter. He reminisced about Diana taking him and his brother, Prince Harry, to a shelter when he was 11 years old back in 1993.

Prince William stated that once he can balance it with their schooling, he intends to expose his children to the issue of homelessness. During their daily school runs, they already discuss what they observe in their surroundings. Particularly when driving through London, they often encounter people sitting outside supermarkets, prompting conversations about their circumstances. Prince William believes it is crucial to engage children in these discussions and gradually expose them to the issue, ensuring they develop an understanding at the appropriate stage of their development.

Overall, Prince William is committed to making a positive impact on homelessness and believes it is important to involve his children in this endeavor to foster empathy and awareness.