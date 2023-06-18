Saudi Arabia Calls For Enhanced Maritime Security In Gulf As Relations With Iran Resume

Saudi Arabia seeks enhanced maritime security in the Gulf as part of improved relations with Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia end longstanding rivalry, restore diplomatic ties.

Importance of regional security cooperation and elimination of weapons of mass destruction emphasized.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, announced on Saturday that as part of the country's efforts to improve relations with Iran, they are seeking enhanced maritime security in the Gulf region.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia reached a diplomatic agreement, mediated by China, to end their longstanding rivalry and restore diplomatic ties, aiming to restore stability in the region, particularly in Gulf countries, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

“I would like to refer to the importance of cooperation between the two countries on regional security, especially the security of maritime navigation… and the importance of cooperation among all regional countries to ensure that it is free of weapons of mass destruction,” Prince Faisal said.

Following discussions with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, in Tehran, Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated that Saudi Arabia's King and Crown Prince are eager for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to accept an invitation to visit the Kingdom soon.

Both sides emphasized the importance of security for regional countries, with Iran highlighting that security encompasses various aspects such as politics, culture, society, economics, and trade. Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack on its embassy in Tehran in response to the execution of a Shiite cleric.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil transportation, has become a focal point of tensions between Iran and the United States, as the US has increased its military presence in the region in recent years.

In recent times, Iran has been making efforts to improve its strained relationships with various Gulf Arab states.

Saudi Arabia's recent warming of relations with Iran has resulted in Israel finding itself relatively isolated in its diplomatic efforts to isolate Iran.

The United Arab Emirates, as the first Gulf Arab country to sign a normalization agreement with Israel in 2020, has also resumed formal relations with Iran in the past year.

Following the UAE's lead, Bahrain and Morocco have also established ties with Israel.