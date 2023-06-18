Andy Murray Claims Nottingham Open Title With Impressive Victory

This victory comes just a week after his triumph at the Surbiton Trophy

Andy Murray expressed his confidence for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament

Andy Murray, the British tennis player, emerged as the champion of the Nottingham Open by defeating Arthur Cazaux from France with a score of 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday.

This victory comes just a week after his triumph at the Surbiton Trophy, marking back-to-back wins on grass as part of his preparations for Wimbledon.

Prior to last week, Murray had not won a singles title on grass for seven years, but he has now secured two titles within a span of seven days.

Murray is now ready to participate in the Queen's event, which begins on Monday, and is expected to face tougher competition.

On Monday, Andy Murray will regain his position in the top 40 of the world rankings, and his aim at the Queen's event is to secure additional victories in order to accumulate enough ranking points to be among the 32 seeded players at Wimbledon.

Murray's triumph at the Nottingham Open brought him immense happiness, as he had intended to return home early to spend Father's Day with his children.

However, he was pleasantly surprised when he discovered that his family was present in the stands during the match.

'I didn't know they were here,' he said, looking a little emotional.

'I had no idea they were coming,” he said.

'They came last week for the final at Surbiton, they turned up and it started raining then they had to go home for the kids' bedtime and they missed the end of the match so it's great they could come today.'

The 36-year-old, a three-time Grand Slam champion, underwent hip resurfacing surgery and in the past has chosen to forgo the clay court season to concentrate on grass court events.

'In terms of physically how I have been, the last six to nine months have been really good and that has been the best I have felt since my surgery, that is really positive,' Murray said on Friday (June 16).

'I am getting lots of matches in. I always feel really comfortable on the grass courts, so the next few weeks will be a good test for me.'

In addition, Murray stated that facing off against high-ranked players will provide him with a more accurate evaluation of his current level of play.

'It is really hard to say if I'm playing my best level overall,' Murray added.