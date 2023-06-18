Pakistan Triumphs Over Bangladesh 84-64 In Basketball Tournament

Pakistan emerged victorious in their final group match of the five-nation basketball tournament in Maldives on Sunday, defeating Bangladesh with a scoreline of 84-64. This win also secured Pakistan's spot in the semi-finals.

Right from the beginning, Pakistan asserted their dominance over Bangladesh, taking a commanding lead of 20-15 in the first quarter. However, Bangladesh put up a fight in the second quarter, finishing with a score of 37-34 in their favor.

In the third quarter, Pakistan exerted further pressure on Bangladesh, limiting them to a mere seven points while scoring 22 points themselves, thereby extending their lead to 56-44.

Pakistan maintained their dominant performance in the final quarter, clinching the victory with a scoreline of 84-64 and securing their place in the semi-finals.

Zain ul Hasan Khan and Muhammad Umair Jan of Pakistan contributed significantly to the team's success, scoring 19 points each. Abdul Wahab added 16 points to the scoreboard, while Ziaur Rahman contributed 11 points. Pakistan's Shehbaz Ali, Umeer, and Zia each made three 3-pointers.

This triumph against Bangladesh marked Pakistan's third consecutive win in the tournament, having previously defeated Bhutan and Maldives. Their journey started with a close loss to Nepal, where the margin was only 66-62. However, they bounced back and secured victories against Maldives (65-63) and Bhutan (76-53).

The semi-final match is scheduled for June 20, with the final set to take place on June 22.

It's worth mentioning that Pakistan's participation in this international event is significant as it marks their return after a seven-year absence.

Squad

Mohammad Shahbaz Ali, Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Umair Jan, Zain-ul-Hassan Khan, Mohammad Shahid, Imad Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Saqibullah Mehsood, Mehtab Akram, Shiraz Aslam

Team officials: Malik Mohammad Riaz (head coach), Umar Mahmood (coach), Ahmad Ali Tipu (manager).