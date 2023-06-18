Pakistani Female Adventurers Create Milestone

Traverse Haramosh La For The First Time

He has already summited K2, Gasherbrum-I

On Friday, June 16, a historic achievement took place as a group of three Pakistani women successfully crossed Haramosh La, a challenging and dangerous pass in Pakistan.

Dr. Sana Jamil, Ammara Sharif, and Sohniya Baber, accompanied by their teammates Abduhu and Dr. Raheel, accomplished this remarkable feat. Haramosh La is known for being the most technically difficult and perilous pass in the country.

The trek involves navigating a heavily crevassed glacier on the upper Chugolangma, with the constant threat of avalanches. The ascent on the west side is steep, necessitating the use of ropes over a distance of around 600 to 700 meters.

This trek is exceptionally challenging and requires experienced trekkers with technical mountaineering skills.

Team members

3 He has already summited K2, Gasherbrum-I 3 Pakistani Female Adventurers Create Milestone 3 Traverse Haramosh La For The First Time

Dr. Sana Jamil (Karachi), Soniyah Babar (Karachi), Ammara Sharif (Multan), Dr. Raheel (Kharian), Abduhu (Faisalabad), Fida Ali Arundo (Guide)

On Friday, Sajid Sadpara, a renowned mountaineer from Pakistan, made an announcement that he intends to ascend Nanga Parbat Mountain without using supplementary oxygen or relying on Sherpa support.

Sajid has already accomplished the impressive feat of climbing the six highest peaks without the assistance of artificial oxygen. In May 2023, he successfully scaled Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support.

Sajid, who is the son of the legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara, has set his sights on climbing all 14 eight-thousanders without the aid of supplemental oxygen.

He has already summited K2, Gasherbrum-I, Gasherbrum-II in Pakistan, and Manaslu in Nepal, all without the use of artificial oxygen.