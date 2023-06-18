Vivo Y21 Price In Pakistan And Features

- Vivo y21 price in Pakistan and specifications.
- The Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.
- The smartphone features 4GB Ram and 64/128GB built-in storage capacity.
The Vivo y21 has a 6.51-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.
Vivo y21 Price in Pakistan
Vivo y21 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
Vivo y21 Specifications
|
BUILD
|
OS
|
Android 11 OS
|
UI
|
Funtouch 11.1
|
Dimensions
|
164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|
Weight
|
182 g
|
SIM
|
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|
Colors
|
Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue
|
FREQUENCY
|
2G Band
|
SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
3G Band
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|
4G Band
|
LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|
PROCESSOR
|
CPU
|
Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|
Chipset
|
Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|
GPU
|
PowerVR GE8320
|
DISPLAY
|
Technology
|
LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|
Size
|
6.51 Inches
|
Resolution
|
720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|
MEMORY
|
Built-in
|
64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
|
Card
|
microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|
CAMERA
|
Main
|
Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|
Features
|
Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|
Front
|
8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|
GPS
|
Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|
Radio
|
FM Radio
|
USB
|
USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|
NFC
|
No
|
Data
|
GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|
FEATURES
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|
Audio
|
3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|
Browser
|
HTML5
|
Messaging
|
SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|
Games
|
Built-in + Downloadable
|
Torch
|
Yes
|
Extra
|
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|
BATTERY
|
Capacity
|
(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
