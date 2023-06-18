language: English
Vivo Y21 Price In Pakistan And Features

18 Jun , 2023

Vivo y21 is currently available in the market, the Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone features 4GB Ram and 64/128GB built-in storage capacity.

The Vivo y21 has a 6.51-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Vivo y21 Price in Pakistan

Vivo y21 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Vivo y21 Specifications

BUILD

OS

Android 11 OS

UI

Funtouch 11.1

Dimensions

164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm

Weight

182 g

SIM

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

Colors

Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue

FREQUENCY

2G Band

SIM1:  GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Band

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100

4G Band

LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)

PROCESSOR

CPU

Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

Chipset

Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)

GPU

PowerVR GE8320

DISPLAY

Technology

LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

Size

6.51 Inches

Resolution

720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)

MEMORY

Built-in

64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)

Card

microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)

CAMERA

Main

Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash

Features

Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])

Front

8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth

v5.0 with A2DP, LE

GPS

Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

Radio

FM Radio

USB

USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go

NFC

No

Data

GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A

FEATURES

Sensors

Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity

Audio

3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone

Browser

HTML5

Messaging

SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

Games

Built-in + Downloadable

Torch

Yes

Extra

Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor

BATTERY

Capacity

(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh


– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes


