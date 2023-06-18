AI-Generated Photos: Bollywood Celebs As Children

Sonam Kapoor responds to the post.

It had black-and-white photographs of Bollywood celebs as children.

Instagram post by artist Gokul Pillai gains attention online.

AI is the buzz of the town, and it is safe to assume that it is here to stay. While we're on the subject, here are a couple AI-generated photographs that are doing the rounds on the internet. The photos showed Bollywood celebs as children, and the Instagram post received a lot of attention online. Sonam Kapoor also commented on the post.

Gokul Pillai, an artist, uploaded the photo on Instagram. It had black-and-white photographs of Bollywood celebs as children. The photographs reinterpreted a plethora of our Tinseltown celebrities as children, from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan and Suhana Khan.

'Little big heads,' said the post's caption.

There's no denying that the post drew a lot of attention and reactions from social media users.

'Sonam Kapoor is giving full Wednesday vibes,' one person said.

'These are so good,' another user said.



