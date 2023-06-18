Controversial Fusion: Strawberry Biryani Creates Social Media Outrage

Play

Controversial dish combines chicken, potatoes, strawberries, and rice.

Social media users express disbelief over the unconventional recipe.

The post was shared on Instagram.

Biryani is an emotion for many people, not merely a meal. There are also several variations of traditional biryanis that people like. There are also new fusion ones that people frequently test. When posted on social media, they never fail to pique people's interest. Just like this fusion biryani dish with strawberries shown in an Instagram video. The video has sparked outrage and contempt among viewers.

Pushpek Sidhu, a content creator, shared the video on his Instagram page. 'This is NOT how you make chicken biryani,' he stated in the video's caption. In the video, he reacts to someone preparing this new biryani dish. The video shows someone chopping potatoes, strawberries, and chicken to cook together. They then add rice and masala to the dish to finish it off. The person places a slice of buttered bread on the plate and proceeds to eat the biryani with it.

3 The post was shared on Instagram. 3 Controversial dish combines chicken, potatoes, strawberries, and rice. 3 Social media users express disbelief over the unconventional recipe.

The clip was published one day ago. It has around 2.1 lakh views and counting since it was shared. Furthermore, the share has received over 12,000 likes. People left a variety of remarks in response to the video.



