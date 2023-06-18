Dancing Traffic Cones: A Surprising Love Story

Traffic cones drifting in a captivating love story.

Two cones dance together, interrupted by a third cone.

The post was shared on Instagram.

Have you ever came upon odd images or films that make you feel a range of emotions? This video of three traffic cones drifting about falls well into that genre. The video, which was shared on Instagram, piqued people's curiosity in the cones' 'love story.'

“Beautifully portrayed unbearable pain. Cinematic masterpiece,” says the caption accompanying the video. The animation begins with two cones whirling together, as if doing a couple's dance. The scenario changes when a third cone appears from nowhere and knocks out another cone to take its place. The video is quite entertaining to watch, especially when accompanied by the background score.

'What a sweet love story!' Did you murmur something like this to yourself? Several netizens agreed that the moment with the cones was no less than a love film. Some even joked that the cones had a better love story than they did.

'This is it, traffic cones have a better love life than me,' an Instagram user wrote. 'The third cone actually stole the other's dance partner,' another joked. 'This is not a love triangle... this is a love cone,' a third person added. 'Why am I lowkey picturing a ball scene with this and all kinds of backstory and lore?' a fourth added. 'When traffic cones get more romance than you do,' a fifth added. 'They can even dance better than me,' a sixth said.



