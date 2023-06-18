Watch: Man's Playful Interaction With Tiger Goes Viral

Play

Kody Antle, animal carer, shares video of playful tiger encounter.

Social media users react to the captivating interaction.

The post was posted on Instagram.

Seeing and experiencing wildlife up close may be a thrilling experience. Many of us, though, keep a safe distance from the wild. However, a recent popular video demonstrates the opposite. A man can be seen interacting with a tiger in an Instagram video.

Kody Antle, an animal carer at Myrtle Beach Safari, tweeted a video of himself playing with a tiger. The video starts with Kody Antle dragging the tiger towards a pond. Then he scrapes his ears amusingly.

On April 19, this video was shared. It has been seen over 102 million times since it was posted! Yes, you read that correctly. The video has also received over 7 million likes. Many people also commented on the post.



