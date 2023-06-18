You Season 5: Penn Badgley Discusses Joe Goldberg's Unresolved Matters In Next Season

During Tudum, Netflix revealed special message about You season 5.

Penn Badgley teases the return of Joe’s enemy in the video.

Penn shared a video message about the upcoming fifth season.

A few months ago, Netflix released Season 4 of the popular series You, and it was well-received by viewers. The fourth season was divided into two parts, with the first part coming out in February and the second part in March.

Recently, it was announced that the fifth season of You will be the final season of the show. At the annual Tudum presentation by Netflix, more information about You season 5 was shared. Here's everything you need to know about it.

At Netflix's fan event Tudum, Penn Badgley, the actor who plays Joe in the series You, shared a video message about the upcoming fifth season.

In the clip, Badgley mentioned that there are unresolved matters from Joe's past, suggesting that his past enemies may come back in this season. However, he didn't reveal the specific names of the characters returning for the final season.

The footage then showed the unresolved matters from Joe's past, which included characters like Dr. Nicky, Sherry and Cary Conrad, as well as Joe's former young acquaintances Paco and Ellie.

In addition, there is a possibility of recurring characters from season 4 making an appearance, such as Joe's student Nadia or Lady Phoebe. The video also introduces Theo Engler, Love Quinn's former lover, who might come back to seek revenge for her murder.

