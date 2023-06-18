US: Multiple Injuries In Shooting Incident Near Lincoln Park Zoo

Multiple Injuries In Shooting Incident Near Lincoln Park Zoo

Five people were injured, with four in critical condition, during a shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo on Saturday morning.

The incident is currently under investigation by the authorities. According to the police, the shooting took place at around 5 am on North Stockton Drive in the 1900 block.

The area has been cordoned off by the police. The incident occurred when a group of people was gathered outside and an argument ensued, leading to gunshots being fired.

According to reports, the police discovered one injured individual at the scene of the shooting, while the remaining four victims transported themselves to Northwestern Hospital.

The reports further mentioned that four men, ranging in age from 23 to 44, are currently in critical condition, while a 17-year-old girl is in fair condition.

'A little unnerving, especially with a 2-year-old,' said Grant, who lives just some blocks away.

'It seems like it’s getting less safe so I had to get a smartwatch.'

It's a purchase he said he made after noticing a recent spike in crime. They've been on high alert more so than usual, adding that 'if I go for a run, then I can contact my family if I'm hurt or mugged.'

Authorities confirmed that there was no longer any danger to the general public.

In a joint statement following the shooting, an area representative and alderman said, 'We will work to ensure there is a rapid response to deter this from happening again.'

'Chicago Police tell them they have committed to consistently patrol this area and our offices are looking into reinstating parking restrictions in strategic places and times at the request of the police.'

The shooting is currently being investigated by detectives from Area Three, and individuals who have any information regarding the incident are urged to reach out to the Chicago police.