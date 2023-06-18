Former DOD Manager Confirms: UFOs Are Real

To The Stars Academy launched to study UAP/UFOs and develop tech.

Former high-level officials and scientists with extensive experience in covert programs have come forward to launch the To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTS/AAS), a Public Benefit Corporation. The team includes individuals from the CIA, Lockheed Martin, and the Department of Defense, who have long-standing connections to government agencies investigating unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP/UFOs).

TTS/AAS aims to advance research into unexplained phenomena, develop related technology, and promote openness. The team members, who have operated in secrecy for decades, believe there is credible evidence of UAP that could revolutionize human experience. They plan to release important data on UAP in the future, collaborating with the US government through their online Community of Interest (COI).

Luis Elizondo, a former senior intelligence officer, ran a program investigating unidentified aerial threats at the Department of Defense. Elizondo, now part of TTS/AAS, confirmed the reality of UFOs based on his extensive experience. The Academy intends to release never-before-seen footage and invites government colleagues to share their findings.

Stephen Justice, an aerospace engineer, aims to use scientific discoveries about UAP travel to develop revolutionary technology that could enable instantaneous travel through various mediums. Another team member, Chris Mellon, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, presented an incident involving the USS Nimitz in 2004, highlighting the object's extraordinary maneuvers captured on gun camera footage.

TTS/AAS emphasizes the importance of sharing information and technology openly rather than keeping it confined to select institutions. They seek to address humanity's deepest mysteries and explore the potential for advanced technologies that could transform our understanding of the world.

In summary, the launch of the To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science by former high-ranking officials and scientists with government connections marks a new era of openness and collaboration regarding unidentified aerial phenomena. The Academy aims to release groundbreaking information and foster scientific advancements that could revolutionize human experience.