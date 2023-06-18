Gruesome Discovery: Smoldering Body Found In Arizona Desert

Charred body found in Arizona's Tonto National Forest.

Maricopa County treating it as a homicide, victim unidentified.

Homicide detectives investigate for justice.

Authorities in Arizona's Tonto National Forest made a chilling discovery on Monday when they found a man's charred body on the remnants of a bonfire pile in a remote desert area. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is treating the case as a homicide and has yet to identify the victim.

Deputies responded to the area near Bulldog Canyon after receiving a report and found the body smoldering/burnt in the pile. The investigation is ongoing, and details about the cause of death and the victim's identity have not been released.

Local residents living in a nearby community expressed concerns about the area, which is frequented by homeless individuals and drug users. They have found heaps of trash and needles, and some suspect the presence of drug dealers operating from RVs in the vicinity. A previous incident involving a meth lab two years ago has added to their fears.

3 Homicide detectives investigate for justice. 3 Charred body found in Arizona's Tonto National Forest. 3 Maricopa County treating it as a homicide, victim unidentified.

The discovery of the burnt body has left residents feeling scared and worried about their safety. They are urging authorities to take action and address the escalating situation in the area.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the case to uncover more information and bring justice to the victim.