Hanuman Poster In 'The Flash' Sparks Internet

'The Flash' movie features Lord Hanuman poster, intriguing viewers.

Social media discussions arise about the poster's meaning.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, starring Ezra Miller and Sasha Calle.

The recently released American superhero film 'The Flash' has garnered a mixed response from audiences worldwide. While the movie, featuring actors like Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, and Michael Shannon, made headlines for various reasons, it caught the attention of Indian viewers for an entirely different aspect. In the film, which belongs to the DC Universe, netizens spotted a poster of Lord Hanuman in the room of Barry Allen, also known as The Flash.

Social media users took to platforms like Twitter to share pictures of the poster and express their curiosity about the reason behind its presence. Many wondered about the possible connection or reference between The Flash and Lord Hanuman. Directed by Andy Muschietti, 'The Flash' is an adaptation of the popular DC Comics and features renowned actors such as Michael Keaton as Batman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

The storyline follows Barry Allen as he travels through time to change the course of events and prevent his mother's death, leading to unforeseen consequences. While viewers continue to speculate on the significance of the Hanuman poster, it has undoubtedly sparked curiosity and discussions among fans of both The Flash and Indian mythology.

3 Directed by Andy Muschietti, starring Ezra Miller and Sasha Calle. 3 'The Flash' movie features Lord Hanuman poster, intriguing viewers. 3 Social media discussions arise about the poster's meaning.

Here are some responses below:

As one user jokingly said, 'you're a hindu & watching flash then you saw lord Hanuman & you get more excited,' Another stated, 'you're a hindu & watching flash then you saw lord Hanuman & you get more excited.'

Commented a third user, 'Also, there was Hanuman's poster in Flash's room, I thought the theater was going to transition into adipurush.'