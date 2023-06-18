Internet Amazed By Unique Shark Egg Found On Shore

Sea shell collector finds glass-like shark egg on California beach.

Rebecca, an avid sea shell collector, made a fascinating discovery while strolling along a California beach. She stumbled upon a shark egg that resembled glass and wasted no time sharing her find on Instagram. In the video she posted, Rebecca explained that the egg was soft and spongy to the touch. Upon closer inspection, she spotted a tiny embryo nestled inside the corkscrew-shaped casing.

Sharks, known for their diverse reproductive methods, lay eggs in addition to giving birth to live young. The specific species responsible for these unique corkscrew egg cases are California horn sharks. Initially pliable, the egg gradually hardens over time to protect the developing embryo. Rebecca expressed her hopes for the survival of the little shark-to-be in her video's caption.

The Instagram video quickly went viral, garnering over 8 million views. Viewers shared their knowledge about shark eggs and urged Rebecca to return the egg to the water. One user pointed out that the particular type of egg belonged to the Port Jackson shark, a species native to Australia that expels the casing with the embryo from its mouth. The video sparked interest and enlightenment among the viewers, with many expressing their newfound appreciation for these fascinating underwater creatures.