Kansas Man Discovers Stolen Jeep Submerged In Lake While Fishing

A routine fishing trip turned into an intriguing mystery for John Mounce, a 45-year-old angler from Wichita, Kansas. While searching for a good spot to catch crappie on Memorial Day weekend at Cheney Lake, Mounce stumbled upon something unexpected on his sonar. Peering closer, he realized he had discovered a submerged vehicle—a Jeep. Excitement washed over Mounce as he observed the unmistakable features of the Jeep, including the fender wells, tires, and even the steering wheel.

Amidst his excitement, Mounce didn't forget about the fish and managed to reel in a few crappie perched on the Jeep's hood. Satisfied with his catch, he promptly reported the discovery to the authorities before heading home. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department swiftly responded and confirmed the submerged vehicle's identity as a 1983 Jeep CJ-7 that had been reported stolen in 1990. The last known owner, who currently resides in Arkansas, had already filed an insurance claim and received a payout.

As authorities worked to uncover the circumstances surrounding the theft, Mounce's curiosity grew. Desiring to unravel the mystery behind the stolen Jeep, he eagerly spoke with a detective, hoping to learn more about its past. With the insurance company now owning the vehicle, its fate rests in their hands.

Although the Sheriff's Department doesn't possess information about the theft from three decades ago, Mounce remains fascinated by the stolen Jeep's history. He wonders if there might be old photographs or stories associated with the vehicle's heyday. After all, the Jeep was once someone's cherished possession—a beloved toy.

As the investigation continues, Mounce eagerly awaits further contact from the authorities. Meanwhile, the recovery of the stolen Jeep serves as a reminder that even on a leisurely fishing trip, unexpected discoveries can lead to intriguing tales from the past.