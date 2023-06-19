Axact - The Pioneer Of IT Revolution In Pakistan

Shoaib Shaikh transformed the company into an unparalleled success story in Pakistan.

In the fast-paced digital age, technological advancements have become instrumental in shaping the future of nations. One remarkable contributor to Pakistan's IT landscape is Axact, a trailblazing company that has revolutionized its IT industry. Led by its visionary founder, Shoaib Shaikh, Axact has transformed how businesses operate and empowered individuals by providing them with opportunities for growth and success.

In 1997, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh founded Axact, which started as a humble one-room office. However, within a remarkable timeframe of just 15 years, Shaikh transformed the company into an unparalleled success story in Pakistan. Axact's value skyrocketed to $20 billion, making it three times larger than any other private sector company in the country. Today, Axact has achieved a remarkable global footprint, spanning six continents and operating in 120 countries and 1,300 cities. The company boasts an impressive workforce of over 45,000 employees and associates. Axact's ten diverse business units offer a wide range of 23 world-class products, serving prestigious clients around the globe. With an astounding user base exceeding 2 billion and a substantial customer network of 40 million, Axact has solidified its position as a global leader.

Axact's Contributions to Country's IT Exports.

Notably, in 2014 alone, Axact contributed an astonishing $355 million to Pakistan's total IT exports of $432 million, accounting for an impressive 82% share, as reported to the State Bank of Pakistan. Over time, Axact gradually shifted its business operations overseas, reducing its presence in Pakistan to a minimum. Today, Axact proudly holds the title of the largest IT exporter from other countries, boasting an impressive global sales figure of $7 billion. The company's strength and growth continue unabated, with projections indicating that it will soon surpass $13 billion in annual global sales. Axact strategically focuses on increasing sales activities in key markets such as Germany, the United States, Australia, and select European countries as part of its expansion strategy. Simultaneously, the company aims to expand production operations in the Philippines, South Africa, and Malaysia, further solidifying its position as a major player in the international market.

A Visionary Leader

At the helm of Axact stands Shoaib Shaikh, a visionary entrepreneur with a deep understanding of the transformative power of technology. Under his leadership, Axact has grown from a modest startup to a global IT giant, significantly contributing to Pakistan's economy. Shaikh's unwavering commitment to innovation and ability to foresee emerging trends have propelled Axact to the forefront of the IT revolution in Pakistan.

Transforming Education

Axact's most notable contribution to Pakistan's IT landscape is its innovative approach to education. Recognizing the potential of e-learning, Axact pioneered the concept of virtual universities and online education platforms. By leveraging technology, Axact has made quality education accessible to thousands of students nationwide, breaking down time, distance, and affordability barriers. This transformative approach has not only empowered individuals but has also contributed to Pakistan's knowledge-based economy.

Job Creation and Economic Growth

Axact's impact extends beyond education. The company has played a pivotal role in job creation, providing employment opportunities to thousands of skilled professionals in Pakistan. Through its diverse range of IT services, Axact has built a strong workforce and contributed significantly to the country's economic growth. By nurturing local talent and fostering a culture of innovation, Axact has established itself as a catalyst for the growth of Pakistan's IT sector.

Ethical and Transparent Practices

Axact's success is built on a foundation of ethical and transparent practices. The company has consistently adhered to international standards and best practices, ensuring its clients' and stakeholders' trust and confidence. Axact's commitment to integrity has earned it a stellar reputation, both locally and internationally, making it a role model for other organizations in Pakistan.

Future Prospects and Global Reach

As Axact continues to expand its operations, it has set its sights on global markets. With a strong foothold in Pakistan, Axact is now venturing into international territories, offering cutting-edge IT solutions and services to clients worldwide. This global expansion presents immense growth opportunities for Axact and positions Pakistan as a key player in the global IT arena.

Axact's journey as the pioneer of the IT revolution in Pakistan under the leadership of Shoaib Shaikh has been nothing short of extraordinary. By leveraging technology and innovation, Axact has transformed education, empowered individuals, and contributed significantly to the country's economic growth. As the company continues to expand its global reach, Axact is poised to take Pakistan's IT industry to new heights. With its ethical practices and unwavering commitment to excellence, Axact is a beacon of inspiration for the nation, showcasing the immense potential of Pakistan's IT talent on the world stage.





