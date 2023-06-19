Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh's Vision - Education For All

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has transformed the education and technology landscape in Pakistan and beyond.

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh , the visionary entrepreneur and founder of Axact, has transformed the education and technology landscape in Pakistan and beyond. With a commitment to providing education for all, he has taken Axact from a humble one-room office to a multi-billion-dollar company, making it the largest and most successful private sector company in Pakistan.

Focus on Four Major Sectors

The welfare trusts established by Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh are strategically focused on four major sectors, ensuring a holistic approach to upliftment:

1. Education

Recognizing the transformative power of education, Shaikh's trusts aim to provide educational opportunities to underprivileged individuals. Shaikh envisions a society where every individual has access to quality education by investing in educational infrastructure, scholarships, and vocational training programs.

2. Food and Shelter

Shaikh's welfare trusts address the fundamental needs of food and shelter for disadvantaged communities. Initiatives such as food banks, homeless shelters, and affordable housing projects are implemented to alleviate poverty and provide a dignified life for those in need.

3. Healthcare

Access to adequate healthcare is crucial for the well-being of any society. Shaikh's philanthropic efforts focus on establishing healthcare facilities, organizing medical camps, and supporting medical research and advancements. By promoting healthcare accessibility, he aims to improve the overall health outcomes of the community.

4. Judicial Assistance

Recognizing the importance of a fair and just legal system, Shaikh's Trusts extend support through legal aid and assistance. This ensures that individuals facing legal challenges can access resources and representation, enabling them to seek justice and protect their rights.

Axact's Global Presence

Today, Axact has a global footprint spans six continents, operating in 120 countries and 1,300 cities. With a dedicated workforce of over 45,000 employees and associates, the company has firmly established itself as a leader in the education and technology industry. Axact's extensive reach enables it to cater to a diverse customer base of more than 40 million users worldwide, serving over 2 billion users across its various products.

Diverse Business Units and Cutting-Edge Products

Axact's success can be attributed to its 10 business units offering more than 23 world-class products. These products have gained recognition among prestigious clients worldwide for their innovation and quality. Axact's commitment to excellence in education has revolutionized the industry, making it a pioneer in delivering high-quality educational solutions.

Driving Pakistan's IT Exports

Axact's contribution to Pakistan's IT exports has been remarkable. In 2014 alone, the company contributed USD 355 million, accounting for an impressive 82% of the total IT exports of the country. This significant contribution showcases Axact's pivotal role in driving economic growth and establishing Pakistan as a competitive player in the global IT market.

Expanding Horizons

Axact's expansion plans are focused on strengthening its sales activities in key markets such as Germany, the United States, Australia, and various European countries. Additionally, the company aims to expand its production activities in the Philippines, South Africa, and Malaysia. These strategic moves demonstrate Axact's commitment to global growth and its dedication to providing its products and services to an even wider audience.

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh's Philanthropic Endeavors

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh is widely recognized as one of Pakistan's most generous business magnates. He has established a self-sustaining welfare model where 65% of the company's earnings are channelled directly into his welfare trust. Shaikh ensures these funds are utilized to improve four major sectors: education, food and shelter, healthcare, and judicial assistance. These trusts operate independently and do not rely on external donations, enabling sustainable support to those in need.

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh's Vision

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh's vision of 'Education for All' has propelled Axact to unprecedented success and has profoundly impacted the education sector. Axact has become a global leader through his leadership, making quality education accessible to millions worldwide. As the company expands its global reach and Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh continues his philanthropic endeavours, his dedication to education and social welfare will continue to shape the lives of countless individuals, creating a lasting legacy for generations to come.



