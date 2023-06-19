WhatsApp Android Beta To Support Meta Quest Compatibility

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is developing Meta Quest compatibility for its Android beta version.

Users will be able to link their existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device.

The feature is in development and will be released to beta testers soon.

According to reports, WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is working on enabling Meta Quest compatibility with its Android beta version. This feature would allow users to connect their existing WhatsApp account with a Meta Quest device, as revealed by WABetaInfo.

Despite the lack of official availability, some users have attempted to install WhatsApp on Meta Quest using alternative methods. However, with the upcoming function, users will be able to seamlessly connect a Meta Quest device to their existing WhatsApp account without any workarounds.

According to the report, the feature enabling the linking of an existing WhatsApp account to Meta Quest is currently in the development phase and will be made available to beta testers in a forthcoming update of the application.

Recent reports have also highlighted that WhatsApp has been introducing a new video messages feature to selected beta testers on both iOS and Android platforms.

Furthermore, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently unveiled the upcoming release of the next-generation virtual and mixed reality headset called 'Quest 3,' scheduled to launch later this year.

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is preparing to launch its own version of 'Twitter' as part of their trend of copying popular features with previous releases such as Reels inspired by TikTok and Stories inspired by Snapchat. The aim is to streamline the user transition from Twitter to their rival platform by allowing users to log in using their existing Instagram and Meta IDs, simplifying the process.



