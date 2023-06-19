Alia Bhatt Shares Heartwarming Moment With Gal Gadot On The Set Of Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt is a prominent name in the Indian film industry.

She is known for her versatility and ability to bring characters to life.

She recently had a touching moment with her co-star Gal Gadot from the movie "Heart Of Stone"

Alia Bhatt, the epitome of talent and charm, is a prominent name in the Indian film industry. Alia ventured into acting at a young age and quickly rose to stardom with her remarkable performances on the big screen. Known for her versatility and ability to bring characters to life, Alia has captivated audiences with her natural acting prowess and infectious energy.

Alia Bhatt recently had a touching and genuine moment with her co-star Gal Gadot from the movie 'Heart Of Stone.' Alia couldn't contain her excitement and affection as she posted a delightful picture with Gal, expressing her emotions with a flurry of heart emojis.

The photo captured the joy and connection they shared during their time together, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film's upcoming trailer release.

3 She recently had a touching moment with her co-star Gal Gadot from the movie "Heart Of Stone" 3 Alia Bhatt is a prominent name in the Indian film industry. 3 She is known for her versatility and ability to bring characters to life.

In a series of stunning pictures, Alia Bhatt looked absolutely fabulous in a sheer and stylish Gucci pantsuit. The actress impressed the internet with her candid shots alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Sharing the photo collection, Alia expressed her continued excitement with the caption, 'I'm not done with the hearts ?? @gucci Heart Of Stone trailer out sooonnn.'



