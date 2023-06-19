Director Of 'Namastey London' Reveals Reasons Behind Parting Ways With Akshay Kumar

Vipul Shah shed light on the reason behind not working with Akshay Kumar.

Vipul clarified that there is no animosity between him and the Khiladi actor.

He said, "We are both occupied with our respective schedules."

Filmmaker Vipul Shah has finally shed light on the reason behind his decision to stop collaborating with the immensely talented Akshay Kumar.

Vipul and Akshay have previously worked together on successful films like Namastey London and Waqt: The Race Against Time. However, in recent times, they have not teamed up for any projects.

In an interview, the producer of The Kerala Story explained, 'Looking back, I realize that we had a prolonged period of continuous collaboration. Then it struck me that it would be a good idea for both of us to work with other actors as well. That's when I began exploring different avenues.'

He further added, 'Working with Akshay became second nature to me. Whenever I thought of a subject or wrote a script, it was almost instinctual for me to consider him. I used to shape my characters with Akshay's style in mind.'

Vipul clarified that there is no animosity between him and the Khiladi actor, stating, 'We are both occupied with our respective schedules, but I can assure everyone that whenever an opportunity arises, we will collaborate again. There are no hard feelings. I don't engage in conflicts with anyone. I am a peace-loving and content person. Throughout my career, I have never had any disputes.'

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline, including OMG 2, Hera Pheri 3, and The Great Indian Rescue, as reported by India Today.