Gal Gadot Raves About Alia Bhatt's Stellar Performance In Heart Of Stone

Gal praised Alia and revealed that she had watched Alia's film RRR.

Gal described Alia as the "perfect choice" for Heart of Stone.

She mentioned that she was already a big fan of Alia's work.

Alia Bhatt is preparing for her debut in Hollywood with the film Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film garnered even more excitement when Alia announced her involvement. During Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil, Alia, Gal, and Jamie unveiled the trailer of their film, which received a positive response on social media. Netizens were particularly impressed by Alia's portrayal of a negative character. In an interview during the event, Gal Gadot expressed her admiration for Alia.

During an interview, Gal praised Alia and revealed that she had watched Alia's film RRR, in which she co-starred with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Gal described Alia as the 'perfect choice' for Heart of Stone, mentioning that she was already a big fan of Alia's work. Gal stated that they were looking for someone fresh, capable of portraying complex characters and radiating beauty, and Alia fit the bill perfectly.

Alia and Gal share a good rapport and often leave comments on each other's social media posts. When Alia announced the arrival of her and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl, Gal Gadot congratulated her, capturing everyone's attention with her comment.

3 She mentioned that she was already a big fan of Alia's work. 3 Gal praised Alia and revealed that she had watched Alia's film RRR. 3 Gal described Alia as the "perfect choice" for Heart of Stone.

In the same interview, Alia expressed her excitement about being part of Heart of Stone, describing it as a special film for her. She enjoyed shooting the film during a thrilling phase of her career, as she felt it was the right time to venture into another language and Hollywood. She also mentioned that she had a great time working with amazing people on the project.

Heart of Stone, a sleek action film, is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 11. Interestingly, on the same day, Animal, a film featuring Alia's husband Ranbir, will hit the theaters.