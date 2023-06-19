Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan reunite for the highly anticipated film "Satyaprem Ki Katha," releasing on June 29th

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are all set to captivate audiences with their upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' scheduled to hit theaters on June 29th.

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the popular duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunites on the silver screen with their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The poster and trailer of the movie have generated great excitement among fans, promising an unforgettable romantic musical saga. Scheduled for release on June 29, this highly anticipated film features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in leading roles.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer, further fueling the anticipation of the audience.

Kiara Advani will showcase her Garba skills for the first time in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The musical romantic drama will feature a solo performance and a duet, with Kiara performing Garba barefoot. The film's trailer has already provided a glimpse of Kiara's exciting performance, generating enthusiasm among fans. In one of the songs, she is seen wearing traditional attire and delivering an energetic dance routine. Sung by Monali Thakur, this track serves as an introduction to Kiara's character in the film.









The trailer hints at a storyline where Kartik Aaryan's character, Prem, falls for Kiara's character, Satya, after witnessing her captivating performance at an event. The second song showcases a duet between Kiara and Kartik Aaryan.

According to reports, “Kiara has been phenomenal in Satyaprem Ki Katha. She not only shot for the two songs bare-footed and with heavy costumes but also rehearsed for both the songs back to back with full enthusiasm and dedication. These songs are going to make the audience fall in love with her even more.”

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, a National Award-winning director, the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' brings together Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures for a significant collaboration.

Joining Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the talented cast are Supriya Pathak Kapur as Kartik's mother, Gajraj Rao as Kartik's father, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. The theatrical release of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is scheduled for June 29, 2023.







