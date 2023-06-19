Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About Jealousy With Irrfan Khan

Manoj Bajpayee clarifies there was no jealousy towards Irrfan Khan, citing different backgrounds and approaches

The actors never knew each other closely and were not in competition

Manoj reveals his pursuit of Irrfan's role in the film Maqbool, contacting the director 21 times

Manoj Bajpayee recently shared his thoughts on whether he experienced feelings of jealousy or envy towards the late Irrfan Khan.

During an episode of Unfiltered with Samdish, Manoj Bajpayee was questioned about whether he had ever experienced feelings of jealousy towards the late Irrfan Khan.

When asked about any feelings of jealousy towards the late Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, known for his role in The Family Man, explained that he and Irrfan came from different backgrounds and had distinct approaches to their craft. He emphasized that they were never in competition and there was never any sense of envy towards Irrfan.

“We didn’t know each other, and our circle was also very different. While we both definitely wanted to work together, our paths and approaches were different, and hence it never happened. But I must say, there was never any envy, as I didn’t know him closely.”

On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he had his sights set on Irrfan Khan's role in the film Maqbool. In his pursuit of the role, he made numerous attempts to secure it by contacting director Vishal Bhardwaj a total of 21 times.

The actor known for his role in 'Gulmohar' expressed, “Kay Kay (Menon) was earlier doing the role. He had even grown his hair long for it. However, the film got delayed, and he had prior commitments, so it went to Irrfan.”

“I called Vishal 21 times, but he kept saying no. He also felt that since I had just done Satya, there would be a glimpse of Bhiku Mhtare in me.”

According to reports, Manoj Bajpayee mentioned Irrfan Khan as one of the actors who have been a source of inspiration for him.





