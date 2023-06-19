Ranbir Kapoor Returns To His Clean-Shaven Look: Fans Miss His 'Animal' Appearance

In the viral picture, Ranbir Kapoor appears stylish in his clean-shaven avatar.

Fans flooded the comments section with their opinions as the photo went viral.

Some praised Ranbir's clean-shaven look, while others missed his previous beard.

Ranbir Kapoor has been garnering immense attention ever since the announcement of his upcoming film, Animal. While juggling his busy shooting schedule, he also managed his responsibilities as a father to Raha, alongside his wife Alia Bhatt.

Over the past few months, we have witnessed the actor sporting a well-grown beard and mustache, which was for his role in Animal, where he stars alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, pictures from the film's set went viral as the team wrapped up the shoot. Today, a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with a clean-shaven look has become the talk of the town.

In the viral picture, Ranbir appears stylish in his clean-shaven avatar. He is dressed in an all-black ensemble, including a black shirt, black shorts, black glasses, and a black hat, giving off a casual vibe. He is seen posing with someone else who is also sporting an all-black outfit. As soon as the picture went viral, fans flooded the comments section with their opinions. Some praised Ranbir's clean-shaven look, while others expressed their nostalgia for his previous beard and mustache appearance.

Sources reveal that Animal will showcase Ranbir Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar, with a role that could be considered career-defining in terms of swagger and machismo. One insider shared details about a powerful sequence where Ranbir walks the streets of Delhi, wearing a coat and long hair, exuding an intense aura while smoking, as the adversaries watch their impending doom. Even without a background score, this scene left a lasting impression due to the way it was picturized by Sandeep and executed by Ranbir. Additionally, RK will be seen sporting three different looks in Animal, starting with a clean-shaven appearance that progressively transforms into a more intense and wild persona as his character develops.