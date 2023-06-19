Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Dance With Sunny Deol In Heartwarming Moment

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone join Sunny Deol in a joyful dance at Karan Deol's Mumbai reception

Ranveer holds Deepika as they dance, while Sunny Deol joins in with a smile

Ranveer showcases his dance moves as his father sings, creating an entertaining moment

In addition to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, notable attendees at the event included Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, and several others.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone brought joy to the crowd as they joined Sunny Deol in a dance at the Mumbai reception of his son, Karan Deol. A recent Instagram video showed singer Sonu Nigam performing the song 'Om Shanti Om' from the movie 'Karz' (1980) on stage for the attendees.

In a short video, Ranveer, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol, and others gathered on the dance floor, where they joyfully danced to the music playing in the background. During the dance, Ranveer held Deepika and flashed a smile, while Sunny also smiled as he joined in the dance. Karan and his wife Drisha Acharya later joined them in the celebration.

In the concluding part of the video, Ranveer showcased his dance moves near the stage while his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, sang into the microphone. Sonu, enjoying the moment, held the mic and laughed. Ranveer appeared in a white sherwani and trousers, while Deepika chose a black ethnic ensemble. Sunny was dressed in a black shirt beneath a coordinating blazer and pants. Sonu opted for a shirt, a coat, and pants for the event.

In a recently surfaced photo, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen posing alongside actor Dharmendra, comedian Kapil Sharma, and his wife Ginni Chatrath. The star-studded party also saw the presence of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, and many other notable personalities.









Actor Karan Deol married his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in a morning ceremony in Mumbai. The couple, who have been together for a considerable time, exchanged vows. Drisha, a fashion designer, and Karan looked radiant in the first official wedding photos shared by Karan's father, Sunny Deol, on Instagram. 'Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you, my bachas (children). God Bless!'

Karan Deol chose to pursue acting, following in his father's footsteps, and entered Bollywood with his father Sunny Deol's directorial venture Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. Rajveer Deol, Sunny's younger son, is set to make his appearance in filmmaker Avnish Barjatya's upcoming film.

