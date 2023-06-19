Rashmika Mandanna's Manager Accused Of Frauding Her For 80 Lakh

Rashmika Mandanna was allegedly defrauded of ₹80 lakh by her long-time manager.

She took swift action upon learning about the incident.

Rashmika has not yet publicly addressed the situation.

Rashmika Mandanna, who was most recently seen in the Hindi spy thriller Mission Majnu (2023) and is currently working on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, was allegedly duped out of Rs. 80 lakh by her long-time manager, who has since been dismissed.

According to a recent allegation, Rashmika Mandanna promptly fired her manager, who had been with her from the beginning of her career, after learning about the occurrence.

According to the report, the manager defrauded Rashmika of Rs 80 lakh. She has yet to respond or remark on the incident.

“There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager,” a source was quoted in the newspaper as saying.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is one of her forthcoming movies. It will be released in theaters on August 11.

Rashmika is currently filming Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the franchise. She portrays Srivalli in the film, which is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun in the lead role.

A few months ago, a fan asked Rashmika to make the character of Srivalli in the second installment stronger and more impactful. Rashmika responded to the fan's tweet by saying she hopes so as well.



