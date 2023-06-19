Balochistan Rs750bn Budget For FY2023-24 Unveiled

QUETTA: Balochistan Finance Minister Zamrik Achakzai presented Rs750 billion budget for the new financial year 2023-24 in the provincial assembly on Monday.

Budget deficit is Rs49 billion as Rs 229 billion for development has been earmarked.

Rs437 billion has been allocated for non-development expenditure.

Balochistan will get Rs540 billion from transfers and divisible pool.

Rs87 billion and Rs65 billion have been kept for education and health sectors respectively.

The budget has set aside Rs53 billion for law and order whereas Rs2 billion for skill development, education endowment fund and pension fund allocated.

Rs one billion for food security and public endowment fund has been earmarked.

750 million rupees have also been allotted for the PPHI whereas Rs5.8 billion for health card and Rs2.7 billion for medicines have been allocated.

No new tax is being imposed in the budget.

Increase in salaries of government employees like the federal government.

Earlier on the day, the Punjab cabinet, in a meeting held under the chairmanship of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday, approved provincial budget for first four months of fiscal year 2023-24.

The cabinet approved 30 per cent increase in salaries of the government employees and the raise would be given under the head of ad hoc relief. Pensioners above 80 years would get 20 per cent increase in their pensions.

A decision had been made to withdraw all duties and taxes for promotion of business of Information Technology and education. Rs 70 billion had been set aside for providing relief to people in four months.

The cabinet also rejected the recommendation to increase stamp duty up to 3 per cent. Approval had been given to fix ratio of stamp duty to 1 per cent for promotion of construction sector. Approval had been given to allocate more than Rs 47 billion for the agriculture sector.

A decision had been made to complete 50 per cent ongoing development projects in the first four months of new fiscal year.

Approval had been given to allocate Rs 16 billion to make power plant functional that was closed in 2017. Approval had also been given to increase budget for education and health by 31 per cent in four months.

Approval had also been given to set up Information Technology Park in Lahore Knowledge Park. The cabinet also gave approval to set up endowment fund with Rs 1 billion for journalists.

Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi said that no new tax had been imposed in the Punjab budget.

He appreciated the Punjab chief secretary, Planning and Development Board chairman, Punjab finance secretary and the team for presenting people-friendly budget.

Provincial ministers, advisors, secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.

On the other hand, all arrangements have been finalized to present the four months budget of fiscal year 2023-24 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government tomorrow.

According to the finance department, the authorization of four month expenditure will be taken in the meeting of the provincial cabinet which will be chaired by caretaker chief minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

The cabinet will also sanction an annual development program for four months starting from 1st July to 31st October 2023.



