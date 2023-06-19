- Gold price per tola down by Rs1000 to Rs 202,700
- Rate of 10 grams of gold decreasess by Rs858 to Rs189,214
- Price of gold in global market declines by 7 dollars to 1951 dollars per ounce
KARACHI: The price of gold per tola in the country has come down by Rs1000.
According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs 1000 to Rs 202,700.
The price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs858 to Rs189,214 while the price of gold in the global market decreased by 7 dollars to 1951 dollars per ounce.
