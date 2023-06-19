Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes No Longer Dating

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up and are no longer in a relationship.

The source revealed that they gave their romance another try but ultimately realized that the timing wasn't right for either of them. Both Shawn and Camila are staying busy and focusing on their individual endeavors.

Speculation about a possible reconciliation between the exes arose after they were seen engaging in public displays of affection at the Coachella Music Festival in April.

However, a source previously mentioned that they weren't officially back together but were enjoying each other's company and seeing where things would lead.

Videos from the music event captured Shawn, 24, and Camila, 26, chatting and sharing drinks with friends. In one clip, they were even spotted kissing.

They continued to be seen together during several outings filled with PDA, including attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert near New York City.

The news of their second breakup follows Shawn's discussion about his recently-released surprise song, 'What the Hell Are We Dying For?' during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

He opened up about his struggles in the studio last year, trying to find his musical voice and regain confidence. Shawn revealed that he was experiencing a range of emotions about relationships, his career, and the environment while in upstate New York. It was during a moment of deep frustration that he found inspiration for the song.