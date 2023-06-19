Charlie Puth Extends His Globe Tour

Charlie Puth has extended his Australian tour.

Marking his first in the region, with performances in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney.

The tour also includes stops in Asian cities like New Delhi, Hong Kong and other cities.



Charlie Puth has extended his Australian tour to accommodate the overwhelming demand from fans. This marks the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter's first tour in the region, with performances scheduled in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland.

In addition to the Australian leg, Puth's tour includes stops in various Asian cities, including New Delhi, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul.

After the initial announcement of a sold-out Melbourne show, Puth delighted fans by revealing an additional performance at Margaret Court Arena on Monday, October. Tickets for this second Melbourne show will be available to the general public on Tuesday, June 20th.

While tickets for all other shows, except the previously sold-out Melbourne date, are currently on sale, Puth's popularity in Australia is undeniable. His three studio albums, 'Nine Track Mind' (2016), 'Voicenotes' (2018), and 'Charlie' (2022), all achieved top 10 positions on the ARIA Albums Chart. Several of his biggest hits, including 'Marvin Gaye' featuring Meghan Trainor, 'One Call Away,' and 'We Don't Talk Anymore' featuring Selena Gomez, have received multiple platinum certifications in Australia.

Puth's latest album, 'Charlie,' serves as the focal point of the tour. It became his third consecutive top 10 album in the United States and received glowing reviews, with Rolling Stone praising Puth's exceptional pitch and his ability to create a perfect pop record using an ideal formula.