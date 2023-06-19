Drake Loved Kanye West’s Netflix Documentary Jeen-Yuhs

Drake was so inspired by the documentary's private teaser.

He expressed interest in narrating it.

Kanye took to social media to gauge fans' opinions.

The creators of Kanye West's Netflix documentary 'Jeen-Yuhs,' revealed that Drake was so inspired by the documentary's private teaser that he expressed interest in narrating it.

'After watching it, Drake said, 'Kanye, ask Coodie if I can narrate,'' Simmons shared.

This request came at a time when the two rap giants were in the process of reconciling their long-standing beef.

Simmons further disclosed that Kanye took to social media to gauge fans' opinions on whether Drake should narrate the documentary.

He posted a conversation screenshot with Drake and asked, 'Should I let DRAKE narrate my documentary?????' However, Kanye later deleted the tweet due to negative responses from sharp-minded fans.

'When we had the premiere and Kanye saw the final product,' Simmons continued, 'he remarked, 'Man, I can't believe Drake thought he could narrate this movie.'

He also added, 'And Drake thought he could do it in a week... You know how long and how much effort it took to get to this point? Kanye is great, Drake is great, but we are great too.''