Drake Loved Kanye West’s Netflix Documentary Jeen-Yuhs

The creators of Kanye West's Netflix documentary 'Jeen-Yuhs,' revealed that Drake was so inspired by the documentary's private teaser that he expressed interest in narrating it.
'After watching it, Drake said, 'Kanye, ask Coodie if I can narrate,'' Simmons shared.
This request came at a time when the two rap giants were in the process of reconciling their long-standing beef.
Simmons further disclosed that Kanye took to social media to gauge fans' opinions on whether Drake should narrate the documentary.
He posted a conversation screenshot with Drake and asked, 'Should I let DRAKE narrate my documentary?????' However, Kanye later deleted the tweet due to negative responses from sharp-minded fans.
'When we had the premiere and Kanye saw the final product,' Simmons continued, 'he remarked, 'Man, I can't believe Drake thought he could narrate this movie.'
He also added, 'And Drake thought he could do it in a week... You know how long and how much effort it took to get to this point? Kanye is great, Drake is great, but we are great too.''
