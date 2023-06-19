Kourtney Kardashian's Fans Lash Into Those Who Doubt Her Pregnancy

The 44-year-old reality star recently shared the exciting news.

Kourtney Kardashian has joyfully announced her pregnancy, which she considers to be the greatest happiness in her life.

However, some individuals on the internet have raised doubts, suggesting that her pregnancy reveal during a Blink-182 concert was staged.

Nevertheless, Kourtney's devoted fanbase swiftly came to her defense, responding to those who questioned the authenticity of her announcement.

The 44-year-old reality star recently shared the exciting news by displaying a poster at her husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

The poster read, 'Travis, I'm pregnant.' This gesture was a nod to the band's popular music video for 'All the Small Things,' where a woman holds up a similar sign.

However, some individuals on social media were not amused by the surprise and claimed that the entire act was planned.

One user commented, 'Kourtney Kardashian announces that she's pregnant at the concert, and in the video, she shows off a baby bump? How is it that Travis didn't know she was pregnant? Sounds staged.' Another individual questioned whether Travis was truly unaware of the pregnancy before the concert.

In response to the skeptics, fans of the couple rallied to their defense. One fan criticized the negative comments, stating, 'So many sad people on the internet. He obviously knew. This is just how they chose to do their pregnancy announcement, and it is super cute.' Another supporter emphasized the importance of women supporting each other, expressing congratulations to Kourtney.

An Instagram user reacted, saying, 'This is my favorite Kardashian thing ever. Congratulations!'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in May of the previous year after dating for over a year.