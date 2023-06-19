Marvel Writer's Son Opposes Stan Lee Documentary

Neal Kirby has expressed his discontent with how his father's work was overshadowed.

Following the release of a documentary on Stan Lee's contributions to the Marvel franchise on Disney+, Jack Kirby's son, Neal Kirby, has expressed his discontent with how his father's work was overshadowed.

In a strong response, Neal Kirby highlighted the ongoing controversy surrounding the creation and success of Marvel's characters, including iconic titles like Fantastic Four, Hulk, and Thor.

He pointed out that Stan Lee had the advantage of having access to corporate platforms and media, allowing him to create his own narrative regarding the creation of Marvel's character pantheon and positioning himself as the voice of Marvel.

Neal Kirby also mentioned that Stan Lee had limited knowledge of history, mythology, or science, which should be acknowledged and accepted.

Questioning the narrative presented in the documentary, Neal Kirby raised concerns about whether it is fair to assume that Lee had a hand in creating every Marvel character and whether it was always Lee who came up with the ideas.

He proposed that other co-creators may have walked into Lee's office with great character concepts, contrary to Lee's claims that it was always his idea.

Neal Kirby further argued that Lee enjoyed more than three decades of uncontested publicity, often with Marvel's support, which inadvertently boosted the Marvel brand while promoting himself.

Overall, Neal Kirby's response emphasized the need for a more nuanced understanding of the collaborative nature of Marvel's character creation and the recognition of his father's significant contributions.