Meghan Markle Faces Rihanna, Lawrence, Depp In Upcoming Film

Meghan Markle is in talks with French fashion house Dior.

Joining stars like Johnny Depp, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lawrence.

If accepted, she could potentially receive a similar amount to Depp's £15 million.



Meghan Markle continues to pursue her goals and is reportedly aiming to become a megastar after parting ways with audio streaming service Spotify.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex is in talks with a French fashion house, Dior, to become one of the brand's ambassadors, joining the ranks of stars like Johnny Depp, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lawrence.

If Meghan accepts the deal, she could potentially receive a similar figure to the £15 million that Depp received as the face of Dior's men's fragrance, Sauvage.

It wouldn't be surprising for the former Suits star to collaborate with the fashion house, considering her longstanding admiration for their designs. Two years ago, she was spotted carrying a monogrammed version of the iconic Lady Dior bag at a Global Citizen concert in New York.

Meghan is poised to become one of the highest-paid influencers globally. Despite the setback of Spotify not renewing her podcast Archewell Audio for a second season, she has the potential to bounce back even stronger after securing this fashion deal.

Her involvement could present a significant challenge to beauty lines endorsed by Cindy Crawford and Jennifer Lopez, and she could even rival Kim Kardashian's successful Dolce & Gabbana campaign if she becomes part of this fashion powerhouse.

Although Meghan and Prince Harry faced a setback with Spotify's decision, her new deal could make her worth hundreds of millions of dollars. This could potentially rival the revenue Kim Kardashian has generated over the years through her partnership with Dolce & Gabbana, which famously included a $47 million payment for wearing the designer on her wedding day.