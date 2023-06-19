Olivia Colman expressed her enthusiasm for the Marvel project.

Any mention of the word "Marvel" would be enough to pique her interest.

The Marvel series featuring Olivia Colman is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 21.

With an Oscar and an Emmy under her belt, Olivia Colman's career has been marked by resounding success.

However, she had her sights set on one last achievement: a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

During a press conference for the MCU's Secret Invasion, the acclaimed actor revealed her persistent desire to be a part of the Marvel universe.

She would often call her agent after every Marvel film release, urging them to secure her a role. Finally, her persistence paid off as she landed a role in Secret Invasion, which she eagerly embraced.

Olivia Colman expressed her enthusiasm for the Marvel project, stating that any mention of the word 'Marvel' would be enough to pique her interest. According to reports, she said, 'It wasn't 'Why Secret Invasion?' Secret Invasion called — any mention of the word Marvel, and I'd be in it.'

3 The Marvel series featuring Olivia Colman is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 21. 3 Olivia Colman expressed her enthusiasm for the Marvel project. 3 Any mention of the word "Marvel" would be enough to pique her interest.

In addition, the 49-year-old actor disclosed that she had expressed a desire for her character, Agent Sonya, to have powers. However, her request to be bitten by something or to fall into a vat of something was not entertained by the creative team.

Secret Invasion, the Marvel series featuring Olivia Colman, is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 21.

In unrelated news, following the release of a documentary on Stan Lee's contributions to the comic franchise, Jack Kirby's son has raised concerns about how Lee used his access to corporate platforms and media to shape his own narrative and position himself as the voice of Marvel.

Lee had the advantage of the corporate megaphone, which allowed him to create his own mythos surrounding the creation of Marvel's character pantheon, overshadowing the contributions of others like Jack Kirby.