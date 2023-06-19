Paris Jackson Shares Rare Father's Day Photo With Late Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day

Michael Jackson's children commemorate his 64th birthday with nostalgic pictures

Paris Jackson indulges in a lighthearted moment in the family's kitchen in the photo

On Father's Day, Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, marked the occasion by posting a seldom-seen picture of herself alongside her father and siblings.

Michael Jackson, the renowned pop singer, passed away in 2009 at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest resulting from an overdose of propofol.

Paris accompanied the photo with the caption 'Happy Father's Day.'

In the photo taken in the Jackson family kitchen, Paris, who is 25 years old, is seen indulging in something from a spoon.

In the photo, Michael Jackson can be seen with his children, Bigi (formerly known as Blanket) and Prince, when they were younger. Michael affectionately wrapped his arm around Bigi, while Prince joyfully glanced at the camera, resulting in a lighthearted moment captured in the picture.

The offspring of the renowned pop icon maintain a private bond with their deceased father. They commemorated the music legend's 64th birthday in the previous year by posting nostalgic pictures.

Prince captioned the photo, referring to his late father's birthday as the “Happy Birthday to greatest” and expressing his longing for him. On the other hand, Paris, a musician and model, simply captioned the photo with 'HBD,' denoting her father's birthday.

As per Metro UK, Bigi, who was born through surrogacy, does not maintain any public social media accounts and prefers to maintain a private life.

Paris Jackson recently attended the opening night of a Broadway show alongside her elder brother and sister, making a notable appearance.

