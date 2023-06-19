Netflix action thriller Extraction 2 has successfully lived up to the expectations.

Some viewers expressed their dissatisfaction with the character Sandro.

Extraction 2 quickly climbed Netflix's top global charts within two days of its release.

The Netflix action thriller Extraction 2 has successfully lived up to the expectations of fans, delivering on its promises.

However, some viewers expressed their dissatisfaction with the character Sandro (played by Andro Japaridze), the imprisoned teenage son, labeling him as 'the most annoying' character in the movie.

These viewers pointed out that while everyone around him suffered from bullets or physical attacks, Sandro seemed to remain unharmed throughout the film.

One viewer commented, 'The only annoying part of Extraction 2 was this guy not getting a single scratch while his family either got shot or beat up.'

Another viewer added, 'Just finished Extraction 2, and Sandro is such an annoying character.'

3 Extraction 2 quickly climbed Netflix's top global charts within two days of its release. 3 Netflix action thriller Extraction 2 has successfully lived up to the expectations. 3 Some viewers expressed their dissatisfaction with the character Sandro.

'I'm still wondering why it was only foolish Sandro that was unhurt in the whole of Extraction 2,' a third viewer remarked.

One viewer even shared, 'Sandro in Extraction 2 made me shout at a movie character for the first time in a while.'

Despite these criticisms, the sequel is receiving a more positive response from the audience compared to the original film. Extraction 2 quickly climbed Netflix's top global charts within two days of its release.