'The Flash' Box Office Keeps Falling Short

The opening weekend for The Flash movie did not meet expectations at the box office in terms of revenue.

Over the course of three days, the DC film earned $55.1 million.

However, it is projected to reach $64 million during the four-day holiday weekend across 4,234 cinemas, as reported by Deadline.

These figures fall short of the earlier estimates that predicted the movie would gross $70 million to $75 million during its initial three days in theaters.

In other news, Warner Bros. is showing confidence in the superhero character as the script for the sequel was already completed even before the release of the first movie.

According to Variety, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the writer of Aquaman, has finished the script for the second installment of The Flash.

However, the film has not yet received the official approval to begin production.

Director Andy Muschietti also confirmed that Ezra Miller would continue to portray the character of Flash in the sequel.

Muschietti stated, 'If [a sequel] happens, yes. I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but with this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. It feels like a character that was made for them.'