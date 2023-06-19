Xi Jinping Highlights Progress In China-US Relations During Blinken's Visit

Blinken meets Wang Yi in Beijing.

Wang highlights the choice between dialogue and confrontation.

Blinken emphasizes responsible management of competition.

President Xi Jinping expressed that significant advancements have been achieved in various areas as he welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for discussions in Beijing.

Blinken's visit marks the highest-ranking visit by a US official to China in nearly half a decade, with tensions between the world's two largest economies reaching a critical point.

According to reports from Chinese state media and US authorities, Xi, who holds considerable influence as China's leader, held a meeting with Blinken at the Great Hall of the People in the capital city at approximately 4:30 pm local time (08:30 GMT).

“The Chinese side has made our position clear and the two sides have agreed to follow through the common understandings President Biden and I had reached in Bali,” Xi told the top US diplomat.

“Two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues”, he added, without elaborating.

“I hope that Secretary Blinken, through this visit, can make positive contributions to stabilising China-US relations,” he added.

Following over 10 hours of discussions with other high-ranking officials over two days, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in a meeting with Chinese foreign policy chief Wang Yi that lasted just over 30 minutes. Earlier in the day, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, both Blinken and Wang exchanged cordial smiles before commencing talks with their respective aides, who, in contrast to their superiors, wore masks as a precautionary measure due to ongoing Covid-19 protocols.

Behind closed doors, Wang conveyed to Blinken that his visit coincided with a crucial moment in China-US relations. He emphasized the necessity of choosing between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation or conflict. Wang urged for a reversal of the deteriorating state of relations and advocated for a collaborative effort to find a mutually beneficial path for both countries.

Wang also issued a stern warning regarding Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that China claims as its own. China has displayed its displeasure over meetings between US lawmakers and Taiwanese leaders by conducting live-fire military exercises near the island on two occasions in the past year. Wang asserted that China had no room for compromise or concession on this matter.

The US State Department described the discussion with Wang as open and productive, with Blinken underscoring the importance of responsibly managing competition between the United States and the People's Republic of China through transparent channels of communication, thereby preventing competition from escalating into conflict.















