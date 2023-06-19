Aamir Jamal Says 'I Will Try My Best To Perform Best Of My Abilities If Given The Chance'

Aamir Jamal, a versatile player, holds strong faith in his diligent efforts and eagerly anticipates creating a lasting impression during his first Test appearance in Sri Lanka.

The selectors have included Jamal in the 16-player Pakistan Test squad for an upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, which is set to take place next month.

'I will try my best to perform best of my abilities if given the chance,' the cricketer said while speaking to media here today.

'I am working really hard to prepare myself according to Sri Lankan conditions. I want to perform for my team and make this tour memorable,' said Jamal who has so far played 23 first-class matches.

Jamal marked his entry into T20 International cricket last year when he faced England for the first time. Throughout the seven-match series, he participated in two matches.

Now, the cricketer aspires to assume the responsibilities of an all-rounder within the team.

'There are very few all-rounders in the circuit. I want to fill in the team as a proper all-rounder. I am working for that,' he said.

With an impressive record of 64 wickets in 23 first-class matches, the right-arm pacer is highly likely to achieve his Test debut in Sri Lanka next month. Alongside Jamal, the talented Mohammad Hurraira has also received his first Test call-up due to his consistent performance in domestic cricket.

Additionally, Shaheen Shah Afridi will be making a comeback to the Test squad as Pakistan prepares to commence the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Expected schedule

First Test – July 16-20

Second Test – July 24-28