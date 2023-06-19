Pak Navy Chief, Iranian Navy Commander Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shehram Irani discussed issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral naval cooperation during a meeting at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, Bol News reported on Monday.

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the Pakistan Navy chief Amjad Niazi received the guest, the Pakistan Navy spokesperson said.

The armed forces of Pakistan Navy presented a guard of honor to the distinguished guest. The distinguished guest placed floral wreaths on the martyrs' memorial and later introduced them to the Principal Staff Officers of the Naval Headquarters, the spokesperson said.

The Iranian navy commander appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts in the region regarding the maritime security. The spokesperson said visit of the rear admiral would promote the bilateral ties between the two countries and specially the navies.

On the other hand, Pakistan and Iran have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance Maritime cooperation.

The MoU was signed between Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Iranian border guards during the visit of Secretary Defence, Lt.Gen (Retd) Hamooduz Zaman to Iran. It will strengthen relations between PMSA and Iranian border guards.

Upon arrival in Tehran, the Secretary Defence was welcomed by the Iranian Deputy Defence Minister.

During interaction, the Iranian Deputy Defence Minister expressed best wishes for Pakistan's political and military leadership.

The Secretary Defence emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran. He also expressed the hope that bilateral relations will continue to evolve on principles of mutual respect and shared common interests.

During talks, both sides aimed to further enhance the collaboration in various areas of common interest including security, joint counter terrorism measures and ensuring regional economic connectivity.